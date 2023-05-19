Last updated on .From the section England

Hope Powell stepped down as manager of Women's Super League side Brighton in October

Former England women's boss Hope Powell has joined the Three Lions backroom team for the men's Under-20 World Cup.

Powell, who managed the Lionesses between 1998 and 2013, will serve as technical advisor for the tournament starting on Saturday in Argentina.

"Her vast experience of international football and the knowledge she has from working with Fifa will be invaluable," said England U20s coach Ian Foster.

England face Tunisia in their group-stage opener on Monday.

Powell led England's women to the 2009 European Championship final, where they lost to Germany, and two World Cups.

The 56-year-old also coached the Great Britain women's team at the London 2012 Olympic Games and was most recently in charge of Women's Super League (WSL) side Brighton between 2017 and 2022.

Her appointment is supported by the England Elite Coach Programme, a partnership between the Football Association (FA) and players' union the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) which aims to create opportunities for support staff and coaches from under-represented groups to work with the England national teams.