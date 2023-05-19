Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Patrick Bamford has scored six goals in 30 appearances for Leeds this season

More should be done to protect players from abuse on social media after striker Patrick Bamford received death threats, says Leeds boss Sam Allardyce.

Bamford and his family received the abuse after he missed a penalty in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

"I'd like the police to do a lot more, but it appears when it comes to social media, they rule the world and can do what they like," said Allardyce.

"It is why the world is in such a big mess."

Leeds are one point adrift of safety in the Premier League with two games remaining.

Allardyce said of Bamford: "He's been OK; he's obviously extremely upset about the situation. That is in very bad taste indeed.

"He's handled it pretty well; the club gave him the support he needed, in terms of security as well. But it wasn't just about him, it was about his family.

"The best way is to go out on the pitch and perform. It would be great if he could score the winner."