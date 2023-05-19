Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Patrick Bamford has scored six goals in 30 appearances for Leeds this season

More should be done to protect players from abuse on social media after striker Patrick Bamford received death threats, says Leeds boss Sam Allardyce.

Bamford and his family received the abuse after he missed a penalty in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

"I'd like the police to do a lot more, but it appears when it comes to social media, they rule the world and can do what they like," said Allardyce.

"It is why the world is in such a big mess."

Leeds are one point adrift of safety in the Premier League with two games remaining.

Allardyce said of Bamford: "He's been OK; he's obviously extremely upset about the situation. That is in very bad taste indeed.

"He's handled it pretty well; the club gave him the support he needed, in terms of security as well. But it wasn't just about him, it was about his family.

"The best way is to go out on the pitch and perform. It would be great if he could score the winner."

When asked about the wider impact of social media and technology, Allardyce said he "fears" for the future, particularly with the development of artificial intelligence.

"I fear for our lives, as an old timer," said the 68-year-old.

"For me, it is not a great future, the way we are looking at the world and what we are doing with climate change. I worry for my grandchildren."

Leeds 'have to win' at West Ham

Allardyce says Leeds' failure to beat Newcastle means they "have to win" when they take on his former club West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday (13:30 BST) if they are to avoid relegation.

The Yorkshire club go into the weekend 18th in the table, one point behind 17th-placed Everton - who travel to Wolves on Saturday - and three points behind Nottingham Forest in 16th, who face Arsenal later that same day.

"I'd have said it would be 60% to 65% sure we'd stay up if we'd have won that game [against Newcastle]. Now we've got to win at West Ham," said Allardyce, who managed the Hammers between 2011 and 2015.

"It wouldn't have been essential to win this weekend if we'd won on Saturday. We could have made sure we'd not lose and then go into the last game.

"We've got to remember time is running out and errors will be punished."