Toney has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes Ivan Toney's future is with the club and says they "will do everything to be there for him" after the striker was banned from football for eight months.

Toney was suspended and fined £50,000 after accepting breaking Football Association betting rules.

The 27-year-old will not be allowed to play again until 17 January, 2024.

"I've been in contact with him. He's disappointed and sad about the situation," said Frank.

"His future is with Brentford, there's no doubt about that."

Toney's suspension starts immediately, but he can return to training with Brentford four months before it ends on 17 September.

"We are waiting for the information so we know what we can do. What he's allowed to do, especially for the first four months," added Frank.

"One thing is for sure, we will do everything to be there for him, support him and be aware of the mental health in it.

"He's made some mistakes, but we need to be there, and want to be there, for him and help him. We just need to know what we are allowed to do."

