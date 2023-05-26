Close menu
Scottish Premiership Play-offs - 2nd Leg
AyrAyr United0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle5

Ayr Utd 0-5 Partick Thistle (agg 0-8): Visitors cruise into Premiership play-off final

Scott Tiffoney celebrates his second goal at Somerset Park
Partick Thistle are through to the Premiership play-off final after brushing aside 10-man Ayr United at a packed Somerset Park.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg, the visitors added five more goals, Jack McMillan striking early and Scott Tiffoney doubling their lead moments after Dipo Akinyemi was sent off for an angry shove.

In the second half, McMillan set up Tiffoney's second, Stevie Lawless drilled home and Kevin Holt added a late header in a one-sided contest.

Thistle, who also hit eight against Queen's Park in the quarter-final, are the first team to make the final after finishing fourth in the Championship.

The first leg is at Firhill on Thursday and the Jags' scintillating form will have their top-flight opponents very concerned.

Ross County and Kilmarnock, who meet at Rugby Park on Sunday are battling to avoid 11th spot, while there is a remote chance of Dundee United hauling themselves off the bottom.

Dipo Akinyemi was dismissed for a first-half shove on Aaron Muirhead
Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Albinson
  • 17McAllisterBooked at 58mins
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 14Mullin
  • 8DempseySubstituted forMaguireat 62'minutes
  • 18McAlearBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 23AshfordSubstituted forMurdochat 45'minutes
  • 9AkinyemiBooked at 25mins
  • 22McKenzieSubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 6Murdoch
  • 10O'Connor
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 15Kirk
  • 20Hewitt
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 77Maguire

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 22MuirheadBooked at 25minsSubstituted forHodsonat 71'minutes
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forMcKinnonat 66'minutes
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forMullenat 59'minutes
  • 21FitzpatrickSubstituted forMackenzieat 66'minutes
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Hodson
  • 19Mullen
  • 25Owens
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 30Stevenson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Zander Mackenzie.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 5. Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Turner with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zander Mackenzie (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Docherty.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).

  8. Post update

    Chris Maguire (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Holt with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Mullen (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Docherty.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).

  13. Post update

    Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Zander Mackenzie.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Lee Hodson replaces Aaron Muirhead.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cole McKinnon replaces Steven Lawless.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Zander Mackenzie replaces Aidan Fitzpatrick.

  18. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 4. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

