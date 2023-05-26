Match ends, Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 5.
Partick Thistle are through to the Premiership play-off final after brushing aside 10-man Ayr United at a packed Somerset Park.
Leading 3-0 from the first leg, the visitors added five more goals, Jack McMillan striking early and Scott Tiffoney doubling their lead moments after Dipo Akinyemi was sent off for an angry shove.
In the second half, McMillan set up Tiffoney's second, Stevie Lawless drilled home and Kevin Holt added a late header in a one-sided contest.
Thistle, who also hit eight against Queen's Park in the quarter-final, are the first team to make the final after finishing fourth in the Championship.
The first leg is at Firhill on Thursday and the Jags' scintillating form will have their top-flight opponents very concerned.
Ross County and Kilmarnock, who meet at Rugby Park on Sunday are battling to avoid 11th spot, while there is a remote chance of Dundee United hauling themselves off the bottom.
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Albinson
- 17McAllisterBooked at 58mins
- 4Musonda
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 14Mullin
- 8DempseySubstituted forMaguireat 62'minutes
- 18McAlearBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 23AshfordSubstituted forMurdochat 45'minutes
- 9AkinyemiBooked at 25mins
- 22McKenzieSubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 6Murdoch
- 10O'Connor
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 15Kirk
- 20Hewitt
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- 77Maguire
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 22MuirheadBooked at 25minsSubstituted forHodsonat 71'minutes
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 6Turner
- 23Docherty
- 11LawlessSubstituted forMcKinnonat 66'minutes
- 7TiffoneySubstituted forMullenat 59'minutes
- 21FitzpatrickSubstituted forMackenzieat 66'minutes
- 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 15McKinnon
- 16Hodson
- 19Mullen
- 25Owens
- 29Mackenzie
- 30Stevenson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 5.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Zander Mackenzie.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 5. Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Turner with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt blocked. Zander Mackenzie (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Docherty.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).
Chris Maguire (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Holt with a cross.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Mullen (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Docherty.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Zander Mackenzie.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Lee Hodson replaces Aaron Muirhead.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cole McKinnon replaces Steven Lawless.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Zander Mackenzie replaces Aidan Fitzpatrick.
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Partick Thistle 4. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.