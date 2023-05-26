Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scott Tiffoney celebrates his second goal at Somerset Park

Partick Thistle are through to the Premiership play-off final after brushing aside 10-man Ayr United at a packed Somerset Park.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg, the visitors added five more goals, Jack McMillan striking early and Scott Tiffoney doubling their lead moments after Dipo Akinyemi was sent off for an angry shove.

In the second half, McMillan set up Tiffoney's second, Stevie Lawless drilled home and Kevin Holt added a late header in a one-sided contest.

Thistle, who also hit eight against Queen's Park in the quarter-final, are the first team to make the final after finishing fourth in the Championship.

The first leg is at Firhill on Thursday and the Jags' scintillating form will have their top-flight opponents very concerned.

Ross County and Kilmarnock, who meet at Rugby Park on Sunday are battling to avoid 11th spot, while there is a remote chance of Dundee United hauling themselves off the bottom.

More to follow.

Ayr top-scorer Akinyemi was dismissed for a first-half shove on Aaron Muirhead