Last updated on .From the section Irish

Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town side were scheduled to play in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts after finishing second in the Championship

Warrenpoint Town have lost their appeal against the Irish FA's rejection of their licence application for next season.

Warrenpoint had said that their application was rejected because of a tax bill, which has now been paid.

The appeal was dismissed by the IFA's Licensing Appeal Committee, which said the "decision should remain unchanged".

Warrenpoint said they were "extremely disappointed" and would consider taking the case to arbitration.

The hearing had been adjourned last week and was completed on Wednesday, with the verdict announced on Friday.

Warrenpoint Town finished the season in second place in the Championship.

That second-place finish meant they were due to take part in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts, who finished second-from-bottom in the top flight.

However, that play-off has been put on hold with Annagh United, who finished third in the Championship, potentially taking Town's place.

On the club licensing section of the Irish FA's website, it says that "in 2019, NIFL [Northern Ireland Football League] made the decision to extend mandatory licensing to all clubs participating within its third tier, the Premier Intermediate League (PIL). This was implemented for the first time during the 2020-21 season for the award of licences for season 2021-22".

These rules would suggest that if Warrenpoint do not have a licence then they will not be able to participate in the Championship or PIL, meaning they would have to drop out of the NIFL structure.

'Warrenpoint did not meet criteria'

In a club statement earlier this month, Warrenpoint said the IFA's decision to reject their licence application "centred on an outstanding liability to HMRC of which the club was unaware".

It added this had then been "settled in full within a matter of days".

BBC Sport NI understands that the Irish FA maintained that its licencing rules make crystal clear that the final deadline for clubs to submit documents relating to financial criteria was 31 March.

Warrenpoint's statement earlier this month said that they paid the outstanding tax bill on 14 April.

In a document released by the Irish FA following the decision, it was stated that in the hearing Warrenpoint argued that there should have been leniency surrounding the deadline of 31 March as the club only discovered it had "outstanding liabilities" after this date.

The appeals committee added that the Licensing Committee "were of the opinion that this is not a sanction but is a consequence of not fulfilling the criteria".

It also stated: "This is a requirement that the licence applicant must prove that, as of the 31st March 2023, it had no overdue payables to social/tax authorities (HMRC).

"The rules are clear and meant to be clear that they cannot be interpreted so as to prevent a different interpretation of the rules being made so that they are clear to all persons involved in the licensing process.

"The Licensing Appeal Committee would though like to state that they have taken into account all the mitigating circumstances of Warrenpoint Town Football Club.

"The Licensing Appeal Committee understood the circumstances of how they came to the position they were in. At no stage was the Licensing Appeal Committee wanting to penalise Warrenpoint Town Football Club, but the decision was a consequence of not fulfilling the criteria.

"The only issue was that Warrenpoint Town Football Club did not meet the criteria and therefore there was no other decision that could have been made."

Disappointment at decision

The club issued a response to the IFA's Licensing Appeal Committee decision later on Friday.

"Warrenpoint are extremely disappointed that the IFA Licensing Appeals Committee has stood resolute with the IFA Licensing Committee decision issued 27 April, which declined our Domestic Club Licence.

"As a club, we feel the wider issues were not properly considered and a narrow restrictive view of the matters were only accepted.

"Our club is the heart of football in South Down. The public support has been immense and we greatly appreciate that. We now have a short window to prepare to take the decision for arbitration.

"The club will be making no further statement as we consult with our Senior Counsel and legal team on the matter."

The Northern Ireland Football League has been contacted for comment.