Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town side were scheduled to play in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts after finishing second in the Championship

Warrenpoint Town have lost their appeal against the Irish FA's rejection of their licence application for next season.

The hearing had been adjourned last week and was completed on Wednesday, with the verdict announced on Friday.

Warrenpoint said before the hearing that their application was rejected because of a tax bill which has now been paid.

The club finished the season in second place in the Championship.

That second-place finish meant they were due to take part in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts, who finished second-from-bottom in the top flight.

However, that play-off has been put on hold with Annagh United, who finished third in the Championship, potentially taking Town's place.

