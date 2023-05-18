Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham players confronted AZ Alkmaar fans who appeared to attack an area in which friends and family were watching the teams' Europa Conference League semi-final second leg.

Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma were among those to intervene in the clashes just moments after the Premier League team had reached the final.

BBC commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball, who was inside the stadium, said he saw punches being thrown by the AZ fans.

"These are awful scenes," he said.

West Ham reached their first major European final since 1976 by defeating their Dutch opponents 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Former Hammers midfielder Joe Cole, who was part of the BT Sport team at the match, said what happened was "absurd".

"Grown men attacking the West Ham fans," he said. "Players were trying to get involved to break it up.

"AZ Alkmaar fans turning up wearing balaclavas throwing punches is ridiculous. There were families."

