Stevenage

Luke Norris scored 14 goals in all competitions this season

Striker Luke Norris is among five players released by Stevenage having won promotion back to League One.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals in 28 league games as Stevenage finished second in League Two to win promotion.

Midfielder Jack Taylor, who played 53 games in all competitions, and 27-year-old defender Max Clark have also been released by manager Steve Evans.

Centre-back Michael Bostwick and goalkeeper Adam Przybek are the other players not to be offered new deals.

Stevenage say they are "discussing terms" with five out-of-contract players - Terence Vancooten, Luther James-Wildin, Jake Reeves, Jake Forster-Caskey and Josh March.