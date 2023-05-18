Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

Brian Graham (left, next to manager Kris Doolan) scored his 50th Partick goal against Queen's Park

Scottish Premiership play-offs: Partick Thistle v Ayr Utd Venue: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 19 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Manager Kris Doolan says "records have to be broken at some point" as Partick Thistle bid to reach the Scottish Premiership.

Thistle, who finished fourth in the Championship, host Ayr United in Friday's play-off semi-final first leg.

No fourth-placed team has ever reached the top flight since the play-offs were introduced in 2014.

"We've not limped into the play-offs. We've come in strong," Doolan told the BBC's Scottish Football podcast.

"Records have to be set at some point. Records have to be broken at some point. So, why not us? Why can't we be the team that buck the trend and be that team from fourth place that go the full way?"

Thistle were also at home for the first leg of the quarter-final with Queen's Park, edging the match 4-3 before winning 4-0 in the return game.

"We're going well - one defeat in 15, which is a fantastic record at any level," said Doolan.

"If you don't give away much, you don't give away many goals and you're difficult to play against, we've got a very good squad in terms of attack-minded players and I think we've shown that in the last couple of games especially."