Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
SevillaSevilla0JuventusJuventus0

Sevilla v Juventus

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 44Badé
  • 6Gudelj
  • 19Acuña
  • 20Reges
  • 10Rakitic
  • 55Ocampos
  • 21Torres
  • 25Gil
  • 15En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 4Rekik
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 12Mir
  • 17Lamela
  • 24Gómez
  • 31Flores
  • 38Hormigo
  • 43Bueno Sebastián

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 15Gatti
  • 3Bremer
  • 6Danilo
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 44Fagioli
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 22Di María
  • 18Kean

Substitutes

  • 7Chiesa
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Milik
  • 17Kostic
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 42Barbieri
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

