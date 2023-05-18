Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, Roma 0.
Jose Mourinho's Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw in the second leg of their semi-final tie.
Edoardo Bove's goal gave the Italian side a 1-0 win in the first leg, and that was enough to take them through.
Moussa Diaby struck the crossbar for Xabi Alonso's side in the first half of the second leg, but they could not find the breakthrough.
Roma progress to the final in Budapest on 31 May.
Mourinho has won all five of his previous five European finals, including last season's Europa Conference League with Roma.
With a deficit to overturn, Leverkusen were on the front foot early on and Diaby came close to levelling the tie after being sent clear down the right, only for his fierce effort to rattle the bar and bounce clear.
Kerem Demirbay saw his low shot saved by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio soon after, while Leverkusen were furious when the referee waved play on when Sardar Azmoun appeared to be pulled down by Bryan Cristante just outside the box with just Patricio to beat.
The home side continued to push forward in the second half with Azmoun dragging a shot just wide, but for all their territorial dominance they struggled to create any clear-cut chances.
And so, after 31 years without a European final before last season, Roma can look forward to a second in as many years.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hrádecky
- 12TapsobaBooked at 90mins
- 4TahSubstituted forAmiriat 86'minutes
- 3HincapiéBooked at 45mins
- 30Frimpong
- 10Demirbay
- 25PalaciosBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHlozekat 80'minutes
- 5BakkerBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAdliat 73'minutes
- 19DiabyBooked at 90mins
- 27Wirtz
- 9Azmoun
Substitutes
- 11Amiri
- 17Hudson-Odoi
- 21Adli
- 23Hlozek
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 28Pentz
- 32Azhil
- 36Lomb
- 47Aourir
Roma
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 4CristanteBooked at 89mins
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 70mins
- 19ÇelikSubstituted forSmallingat 78'minutes
- 52Bove
- 8Matic
- 7Pellegrini
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forZalewskiat 34'minutes
- 11BelottiSubstituted forWijnaldumat 45'minutes
- 9AbrahamBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 6Smalling
- 20Camara
- 21Dybala
- 25Wijnaldum
- 58Missori
- 59Zalewski
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 68Tahirovic
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, Roma 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
Booking
Tammy Abraham (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).
Post update
Foul by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Nicola Zalewski (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Bryan Cristante (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).
Post update
Foul by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).