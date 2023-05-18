Close menu
Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0RomaRoma0

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Roma (Agg 0-1): Jose Mourinho's side into Europa League final

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

AS Roma's Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez celebrate after the Europa League semi-final at Bayern Leverkusen
Roma held on for a goalless draw to reach the Europa League final in Budapest

Jose Mourinho's Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Edoardo Bove's goal gave the Italian side a 1-0 win in the first leg, and that was enough to take them through.

Moussa Diaby struck the crossbar for Xabi Alonso's side in the first half of the second leg, but they could not find the breakthrough.

Roma progress to the final in Budapest on 31 May.

Mourinho has won all five of his previous five European finals, including last season's Europa Conference League with Roma.

With a deficit to overturn, Leverkusen were on the front foot early on and Diaby came close to levelling the tie after being sent clear down the right, only for his fierce effort to rattle the bar and bounce clear.

Kerem Demirbay saw his low shot saved by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio soon after, while Leverkusen were furious when the referee waved play on when Sardar Azmoun appeared to be pulled down by Bryan Cristante just outside the box with just Patricio to beat.

The home side continued to push forward in the second half with Azmoun dragging a shot just wide, but for all their territorial dominance they struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

And so, after 31 years without a European final before last season, Roma can look forward to a second in as many years.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 12TapsobaBooked at 90mins
  • 4TahSubstituted forAmiriat 86'minutes
  • 3HincapiéBooked at 45mins
  • 30Frimpong
  • 10Demirbay
  • 25PalaciosBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHlozekat 80'minutes
  • 5BakkerBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAdliat 73'minutes
  • 19DiabyBooked at 90mins
  • 27Wirtz
  • 9Azmoun

Substitutes

  • 11Amiri
  • 17Hudson-Odoi
  • 21Adli
  • 23Hlozek
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 28Pentz
  • 32Azhil
  • 36Lomb
  • 47Aourir

Roma

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 4CristanteBooked at 89mins
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 70mins
  • 19ÇelikSubstituted forSmallingat 78'minutes
  • 52Bove
  • 8Matic
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forZalewskiat 34'minutes
  • 11BelottiSubstituted forWijnaldumat 45'minutes
  • 9AbrahamBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 6Smalling
  • 20Camara
  • 21Dybala
  • 25Wijnaldum
  • 58Missori
  • 59Zalewski
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 68Tahirovic
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home23
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, Roma 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, Roma 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.

  4. Booking

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  8. Post update

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  13. Post update

    Nicola Zalewski (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  16. Post update

    Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Bryan Cristante (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories