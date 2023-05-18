Close menu
Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0RomaRoma0

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Roma

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 4Tah
  • 3Hincapié
  • 30Frimpong
  • 10Demirbay
  • 25Palacios
  • 5Bakker
  • 19Diaby
  • 27Wirtz
  • 9Azmoun

Substitutes

  • 11Amiri
  • 17Hudson-Odoi
  • 21Adli
  • 23Hlozek
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 28Pentz
  • 32Azhil
  • 36Lomb
  • 47Aourir

Roma

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 4Cristante
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 19Çelik
  • 52Bove
  • 8Matic
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 11Belotti
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 6Smalling
  • 20Camara
  • 21Dybala
  • 25Wijnaldum
  • 58Missori
  • 59Zalewski
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 68Tahirovic
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

