Former England midfielder Jill Scott, who won 161 caps for the Lionesses and appeared at 10 major international tournaments, retired from football last year after helping her side win Euro 2022 on home soil. She has since become a household name after winning ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The second series of her BBC podcast Jill Scott's Coffee Club launched this week.

This week has probably been the first time I've really missed football. I was waiting for it to hit me.

Otherwise I have felt fine since retiring. I'm making sure I'm still speaking to people about how I'm feeling because sometimes prevention is better than cure. I know my life has changed a lot this past year.

Sometimes that shift in life can hit you later on, but this past week I've played in two charity matches and being back on the pitch, calling for the ball and talking people through the game - I've missed it.

I have had so many pinch-me moments this year.

It's been amazing just meeting incredible people, the whole jungle experience and obviously the Euros - which was the biggest experience of my life.

My head is trying to catch up with my body. I feel so lucky that I have got to do so many amazing things.

Meeting my fellow campmate Boy George after the show for a coffee was a bit weird that it was the norm. People do recognise you more but I still try to give people as much time as I always have done.

Things have changed around me but hopefully I've remained the same person. Everybody has been so lovely. I get to hear so many stories. Every day I get fulfilled with a little bit of energy as people tell me those stories.

But my organisation is still terrible. I'm part of a great agency and they keep me on track but it's hard - I'm definitely more work than other clients. The night before I'm always like 'where am I tomorrow? Can you send me the postcode?'

'My inner passion is coaching'

Jill Scott's outburst during the Euro 2022 final went viral after she was caught on camera swearing at a Germany player

Since retiring, I've done quite a lot of talks on things like team building and sharing stories of my journey. I've really enjoyed it. It's got me thinking about little ideas for the future.

I've done a bit of punditry, podcasts and TV which I've enjoyed too. I can't think of anything I've done where I've thought 'I absolutely hated that'.

The gloves are off a little bit for this series of my podcast. We have stories from the Euros which we didn't have last time and we have some Premier League players on. That's where I fell in love with football, following the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham.

We did an episode with England defender Conor Coady and I'm such a big fan of his on and off the pitch. I think I went a little bit quiet at the end which is the first time I've ever done that. I was just in awe listening to his stories!

Ultimately, my goal is to go back into coaching because I love it, but you never know what the future is going to hold.

I never would have believed I'd have gone into the jungle and had the opportunities I've had. I'm one of those who likes to 'live for the day' but I know my inner passion is coaching.

I'm hoping to sort something in the new season. I'd love to be back on the grass, even if it's just one or two days a week. At the moment it's hard to fully commit to something. I do have to remember that I've just got out of football so it's nice to utilise this time doing different things.

One thing I haven't done is a lot of punditry on the women's game because it's probably still a bit too fresh. If I'm telling Keira Walsh to play a better pass it's probably a bit hypocritical. She'd be thinking 'Jill, you couldn't pass more than 15 yards'.

I'm always keeping in touch with my former England team-mates but more on a basis of 'how are you?' When you leave the team, it feels like you're away from your family. I still check in with them and I suppose maybe that's why I don't miss it as much.

'I'm looking forward to following England as a fan'

Jill Scott's TV work has included being a pundit at England's men's games

This summer I might be doing a bit of pitchside work in Australia for the Women's World Cup but it will be a minimum. I've already done a few of the England men's games.

I was in Italy when Harry Kane broke England's goalscoring record and I was standing next to Steven Gerrard who was one of my heroes growing up.

Yet if I'm working in Australia I will have to take myself away from it at the World Cup because if I see the girls I will want to go for a coffee. But I need to be professional.

They have a job to do and I will be very respectful of that, but it's hard because it will be like seeing family members and not being able to go over and give them a hug.

I always said when I was playing in tournaments how fun it would be to follow a team as a fan. Honestly, I'm just so excited for the girls. Watching them have their moments, I get a lot of joy seeing that.

Jill Scott was speaking to BBC Sport's Emma Sanders.