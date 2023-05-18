Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's final home game of the season against Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has received a two-match ban for comments he made about referee Paul Tierney after his side's 4-3 victory over Tottenham in April.

It means the German will miss Sunday's match against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The second game is suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, meaning Klopp will not miss the final game of this campaign against Southampton.

Klopp suggested Tierney had "something against" the Reds after the Spurs game.

He has also received a £75,000 fine having admitted improper conduct and saying he regretted making the comments.

Klopp was shown a yellow card for celebrating Liverpool's 94th-minute winner in front of the fourth official and later claimed what Tierney said to him was "not OK".

The refereeing governing body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said at the time it "strongly refutes" any accusation Tierney's actions were "improper".

Liverpool sent a letter in response to the charges three days after the match, suggesting emotions were heightened during a tense fixture and that while Klopp had not intended to "question Tierney's integrity", the referee had been involved in a number of "questionable decisions" involving the club.

'We will give you the benefit of the doubt'

However, the FA said the comments were a "particularly serious example of misconduct" and it was "disturbed by the very aggressive nature" of Klopp's behaviour towards fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp also wrote a letter of apology, saying the words he used in the post-match interview were "inappropriate" and "driven by emotion".

The FA has also released the transcript of what Tierney said to Klopp when he booked him, which the Liverpool boss deemed to be "unacceptable".

After being told by Brooks about Klopp's behaviour and having sought confirmation from the video assistant referee (VAR), Tierney said: "Right, I have to show you yellow... it could be red, but I am going to show you yellow.

"He [VAR] said yellow. We will give you the benefit of the doubt, don't do anything more."

Klopp was previously given a one-match ban after he was sent off against Manchester City in October for berating an assistant referee and the independent commission acknowledged his "poor disciplinary record" when deciding on the sanction.