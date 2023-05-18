Last updated on .From the section Reading

Shane Long scored twice in 32 appearances during his second spell with Reading

Experienced forwards Lucas Joao and Shane Long are among six players being released by relegated Reading.

Defenders Scott Dann and Liam Moore, goalkeeper Luke Southwood and midfielder Dejan Tetek will also leave the Royals when their contracts end.

Winger Junior Hoilett and forward Yakou Meite are to be offered new deals to remain at the club beyond this summer.

Reading will play in League One next season after finishing in the bottom three in the Championship.

Hoilett, who played for Canada in the World Cup in Qatar, made 35 appearances for the Royals in 2022-23, while Meite featured 27 times in the Championship and scored four goals.

Left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker has had the option to add a further year to his contract triggered, while Senegal Under-21 international Amadou Mbengue has been offered a two-year contract.

"Next season has to start now," said Mark Bowen, head of football operations. external-link

"At this time of the year, making difficult decisions on how we begin to shape our squad for the challenge of our next campaign is never easy but essential in the planning for 2023-24."