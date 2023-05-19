Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam is interested in the vacant manager's job at his hometown club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes has hinted that he is heading to Rangers from MLS side Los Angeles. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Cifuentes's agent Stefan Jarrin was given the VIP treatment by Rangers for the final Old Firm game of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Back-up goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a new three-year deal with Celtic. (Daily Mail via Football Scotland) external-link

Derby County could "have the edge" over Sunderland in the race to sign young Rangers midfielder Charlie Lindsay this summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-midfielder Stiliyan Petrov believes Ange Postecoglou will know his current Celtic squad isn't good enough to compete in the Champions League next season - but will address that in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Barry Robson has hit out at Hearts' decision to allocate Aberdeen just 600 tickets for the crucial league meeting at Tynecastle. (Press & Journal) external-link

Jim Goodwin says Rory MacLeod "knows what it takes to play at the highest level" after the 17-year-old's performance in Dundee United's defeat against Ross County. (The Courier) external-link

Ex-Scotland defender Matt Elliott says former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill fell out with him over his failed move from Leicester City to Scotland. (Under the Cosh via Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is pleased he has a "mini football mafia" he can lean on - led by dad Gary - as he closes on a year at Easter Road. (Football Scotland) external-link

David Wotherspoon could feature for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock this weekend at the end of a stop-start season for the Canada midfielder. (The Courier) external-link

Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn says memories of Tommy Gravesen signing autographs outside Celtic Park for an hour and 45 minutes mean he will always have time for fans after games. (Scottish Sun) external-link