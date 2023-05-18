Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic beat leaders Glasgow City last midweek

SWPL: Celtic v Hearts Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 21 May Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Callum McGregor hopes Celtic women can get the success they "deserve" in Sunday's SWPL title decider.

Fran Alonso's side are in a three-way fight for the title and host Hearts at Celtic Park on Sunday (16:10 BST).

Leaders Glasgow City visit Rangers at the same time, with both Rangers and Celtic two points off City.

"If both teams can win the league then that's been a really successful season for the club," said Scottish Premiership-winning captain McGregor.

"I'm sure they'll attack it. The only way they know how is playing attacking football, the way that this club likes to play football.

"We spoke to the girls at the player of the year do at the weekend and you can see that they're hugely excited for the game. They're up for it.

"When you speak to people you can just tell instantly how much hunger they've got, how much they want to do well."

McGregor has been impressed with the captaincy of Kelly Clark, who is also set to skipper Celtic in this month's Women's Scottish Cup final against Rangers at Hampden.

"Kelly leads really well. You can see they're a close group so hopefully they can get the rewards that I think they deserve," he added.

"She understands what the fabric of the club is, she's been here long enough."

Defender Caitlin Hayes has agreed a new three-year with Celtic and said of Sunday's match: "It's massive. It's a credit to the women's game in Scotland in how far it has come. But it's also credit to the Celtic fans that they're now seeing a badge that they are willing to do well rather than just supporting one team.

"One thing we'll all do is enjoy the moment, to play in front of the Celtic fans at Celtic Park. It's a dream come true for a lot of us."

And Alonso added: "We are going to play out from the back, we are going to be aggressive as we always are, but you need to be brave to do that.

"It's the possibility to achieve a dream. Hopefully we have something to celebrate because if we win we are in the Champions League, which is a massive achievement."