Ivan Toney has scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 68 Premier League appearances

Brentford striker Ivan Toney would be blocked from any attempt to get around his eight-month football ban by joining a club outside England.

Toney was suspended until January 2024 and fined £50,000 by an independent panel after admitting 232 breaches of Football Association betting rules.

The ban, which the FA will enforce, only applies in England.

But it is understood the governing body will apply for the 27-year-old's suspension to extend worldwide.

That would prevent the striker from moving elsewhere on loan to serve his punishment.

The FA is still to see the independent panel's written reasons for Toney's ban.

It is understood if Toney did move away from England, the FA would be required to hand over the 27-year-old's registration.

At that point, it would tell world governing body Fifa and the buying or loaning club's football association that Toney was banned, which would trigger the suspension to be applied worldwide.

The FA did apply to Fifa for a worldwide extension in the cases of two other English players banned over betting rule breaches - Kieran Trippier and Daniel Sturridge.

More recently, Fifa accepted an application to extend a ban imposed by the Italian federation on former Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici, a decision which prompted his resignation from Spurs.

Toney's suspension starts immediately, but he will be allowed to return to training on 17 September, four months before the playing ban expires.

His breaches took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time he represented Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

Toney has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season, helping Brentford into ninth place in the table.

He will miss Brentford's game at Tottenham on Saturday (12:30 BST) and the final match at home to league leaders Manchester City on 28 May (16:30).

Toney, who has one England cap, is under contract at Brentford until 2025.