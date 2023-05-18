Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Dominic Gape has been restricted to 15 League One appearances this season

Dominic Gape is leaving Wycombe after seven years at the club.

Gape, whose contract expires this summer, has made more than 200 appearances for the Chairboys and is a popular figure among fans, having been involved in two promotions.

The midfielder, 28, played a key role as Wycombe went from League Two to the Championship under former manager Gareth Ainsworth.

His winning goal at Chesterfield in 2018 clinched promotion to League One.

Gape, signed from Southampton in 2016, has been hampered by injury problems in recent seasons.