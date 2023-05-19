Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steven Fletcher has scored nine goals for Dundee United this season

Dundee United forward Steven Fletcher is out of Saturday's crucial Scottish Premiership meeting with Livingston and the striker's season could be over as United battle relegation. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Celtic assistant John Kennedy backs manager Ange Postecoglou to turn the club into a mini version of Manchester City. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes Postecoglou will tweak his tactics in order to improve the club's Champions League fortunes next season. (Record) external-link

Ex-Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist plays down Celtic's hopes of reaching a European final. (Football Scotland) external-link

New Rangers CEO James Bisgrove reveals chairman John Bennett met with SPFL counterpart Murdoch MacLennan last week and says the club will "always robustly defend our perspective and our position if we don't believe something is right". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Kris Boyd believes former teammate Steven Naismith will need to secure third place in the Scottish Premiership to secure the Hearts job longer term and has his doubts. (Sun) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark urges his teammates to avoid VAR drama in Saturday's crucial match with Aberdeen, who are five points ahead in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright is hoping to get the better of former Colchester teammate Sam Walker, now at Kilmarnock, when Saints host Killie on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson seeks ways to have more away fans at games, as Scottish Premiership clubs continue a trend of reducing allocations. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin appears to have decided his next move, with pictures of him seemingly signing for Aberdeen emerging on social media. (Sun) external-link

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales hopes to secure European football with Aberdeen before deciding on his own future. (Record) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson regrets not being "in the door a couple of weeks earlier" when joining the club last year. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Striker Louis Moult, 31, believes he has unfinished business at former club Motherwell. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to keep Motherwell's former Staggies midfielder Blair Spittal at Fir Park on Saturday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen, Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch, 30, is expected to leave Forest Green Rovers this summer. (Football Scotland) external-link

West Ham will allow manager Scottish manager David Moyes to decide his own future if he leads them to glory in the Europa Conference League. (Mail) external-link