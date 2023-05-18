Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Haring was dismissed for a challenge that Naismith felt was cynical rather than reckless

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith believes faith in the video referee assistant system is being lost because the "failsafe is failing".

Peter Haring's red card at St Mirren was checked by VAR but downgraded this week to a caution after Hearts' appeal.

"The decision is made but we have the failsafe that hopefully gets the big decisions right. To fail as well is really disappointing," said Naismith.

"It makes people not believe in it and takes it a step back."

He added: "We knew there would be teething issues but it seems to be all season it's been like this."

Austrian midfielder Haring was shown a red card by referee David Dickinson, a decision which was not deemed a clear and obvious error by the VAR.

But an independent panel decided he was not guilty of serious foul play in his challenge on Mark O'Hara and the severity of his punishment was therefore reduced to a yellow card for the act of "recklessly tripping or attempting to trip an opponent".

Hearts scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 and Haring will be free to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Haring incident came a week after Hearts' Alex Cochrane was sent off against Celtic for being deemed to have denied a goal-scoring opportunity - after VAR stepped in.

"The disappointment is that our last two games have had an impact from VAR and on both accounts I feel they've not been right," added Naismith.

"The first week it steps in and makes a call and the decision was made. Then the total lack of consistency last week [that VAR did not intervene].

"I was right in front of the Haring decision and could see it was not a red card.

"It's disappointing that this week we are saying hopefully the decisions will be bang on."