Match ends, AZ 0, West Ham United 1.
West Ham United reached their first major European final since 1976 after they overcame AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League semi-final.
Having won the first leg at London Stadium 2-1, the Hammers were resolute away to their Dutch opponents, reaching the final in Prague on 7 June with a 1-0 second-leg win.
David Moyes' side soaked up plenty of pressure at AFAS Stadium until Pablo Fornals scored on the counter-attack in second-half injury time.
West Ham will face either Fiorentina or FC Basel, whose semi-final went into extra time.
The Hammers are hoping to lift their first major trophy since they lifted the 1980 FA Cup; they were one of three winners of the 1999 Intertoto Cup.
- Reaction to West Ham's match with AZ Alkmaar and the rest of Thursday's European action
- West Ham will not talk to other clubs about Rice until season is over
Hammers end 47-year wait for final
West Ham's last European final had been in the 1975-76 Cup Winners' Cup when they lost 4-2 to Anderlecht.
They came agonisingly close to breaking that duck last season, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals.
This time around they were disciplined, keeping their hosts at arm's length for much of their second leg.
Paqueta clipped the outside of the post in the 26th minute after good work from Michail Antonio, while captain Declan Rice forced a good save from AZ keeper Mat Ryan shortly after the restart.
Defender Nayef Aguerd also dragged an effort wide from close range in the 82nd minute, before Pablo Fornals raced clear in injury time and buried the ball into the bottom corner to seal the tie.
It means the Hammers have an opportunity to win a first European trophy since they lifted the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.
It would cap off a fine turnaround for Moyes' side, who were booed by their own fans on 5 April when they suffered a 5-1 home defeat by Newcastle to leave them just a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
The Hammers are 15th in the table with two games left, and need just a point across their final two league games to mathematically confirm their safety.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
AZ Alkmaar
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRyanAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number2Player nameSugawaraAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number31Player nameBeukemaAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number3Player nameHatzidiakosAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number5Player nameKerkezAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number16Player nameMijnansAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number8Player nameClasieAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number6Player nameReijndersAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number19Player namevan BrederodeAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number9Player namePavlidisAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number11Player nameKarlssonAverage rating
4.80
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player namede WitAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number23Player nameLahdoAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number34Player namede WitAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number35Player nameMeerdinkAverage rating
4.46
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameAréolaAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
8.54
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
8.79
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
7.95
Line-ups
AZ Alkmaar
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ryan
- 2Sugawara
- 31Beukema
- 3Hatzidiakos
- 5KerkezSubstituted forde Witat 85'minutes
- 16MijnansSubstituted forde Witat 70'minutes
- 8Clasie
- 6Reijnders
- 19van BrederodeSubstituted forLahdoat 78'minutes
- 9Pavlidis
- 11KarlssonSubstituted forMeerdinkat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 10de Wit
- 12Verhulst
- 14Mihailovic
- 23Lahdo
- 25Bazoer
- 27Vanheusden
- 28Buurmeester
- 34de Wit
- 35Meerdink
- 46Goes
- 54Deen
West Ham
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Aréola
- 24KehrerBooked at 64mins
- 4Zouma
- 27Aguerd
- 3Cresswell
- 28SoucekBooked at 60mins
- 41Rice
- 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forDownesat 90+5'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 85'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 2Johnson
- 5Coufal
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 21Ogbonna
- 33Emerson
- 49Anang
- 72Mubama
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AZ 0, West Ham United 1.
Post update
Foul by Sam Beukema (AZ).
Post update
Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Goal!
Goal! AZ 0, West Ham United 1. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alphonse Aréola (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Mexx Meerdink (AZ).
Post update
Alphonse Aréola (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AZ. Mexx Meerdink replaces Jesper Karlsson.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Danny Ings replaces Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, AZ. Mees de Wit replaces Milos Kerkez.
Post update
Hand ball by Jesper Karlsson (AZ).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tomás Soucek.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Sam Beukema.
Post update
Foul by Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ).
Post update
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Yukinari Sugawara (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Well done Moyesey.
Go and win it now.
From a City fan.
From a Spurs Fan
Great goal and hope you guys go on to win it.
What a finish from Pablo. Love that guy.🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧 COYI ⚒️