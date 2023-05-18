Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shelboune won the Women's Premier Division title in 2022

The draw for the Women's All-Island Cup has been made in FAI Headquarters in Dublin with 16 teams taking part in the inaugural staging of the competition.

Premier Division champions Shelbourne were paired with Athlone Town, Galway United, Linfield in Group A.

Women's Premiership winners Cliftonville will come up against Bohemians, Derry City and Sligo Rovers in Group C.

The tournament begins on 18 June and the final takes place on 16 July.

Women's Premiership challengers Glentoran take on current Premier Division leaders Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers and Wexford Youths in Group B.

Cork City face off with Crusaders, DLR Waves and Treaty United in the fourth and final group.

In order to aid the Republic of Ireland national team preparations for the Women's World Cup in July, the Women's Premier Division season was structured to allow for a period where no League games would take place.

The historic competition, which is supported by both the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish Football Association, will involve 16 teams in total - 11 from the League of Ireland and five from the Northern Ireland Football League - split into four groups of four teams.

The group games will take place on 18 June, 25 June and 2 July. The top teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on 9 July, before the last two compete for the silverware in the final on 16 July.

All-Island Cup Groups

Group A: Athlone Town, Galway United, Linfield, Shelbourne

Group B: Glentoran, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford Youths

Group C: Bohemians, Cliftonville, Derry City, Sligo Rovers

Group D: Cork City, Crusaders, DLR Waves, Treaty United

Fixtures

Group Stage round one - June 18

Group Stage round two - June 25

Group Stage round three - July 2

Semi-finals - July 9

Final - July 16