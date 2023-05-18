Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Eriksson (with cup) won her 11th trophy with Chelsea on Sunday when the Blues beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson will leave the club after nearly six years when her contract expires this summer.

The Sweden defender, 29, has made 183 appearances for the Blues, winning 11 trophies.

Eriksson, who joined Chelsea from Linkopings in 2017, has been the club captain since 2019.

"It's with a heavy heart and so many emotions I announce that my journey as a Blue will come to an end," said Eriksson.

"I see myself as extremely privileged to have played a part in this great club's history."

Chelsea have two games remaining in the Women's Super League season and are challenging for a fourth consecutive league title, having already won this season's FA Cup - their third in a row - after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

"I want to wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the future," Eriksson added.

"It's been one heck of a journey, and I will carry the memories we've created together for the rest of my life. I will miss you all so very much."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Eriksson will "forever remain a legend" at the club.

"There are not enough words to describe the impact Magda has had, not just on this football club but on me," Hayes said.

"She has been a wonderful leader, someone who has helped drive the team and it's standards to the levels that we're at.

"Chelsea will always be her club, it will always be her home."

Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby said on Twitter: "We lose a legend, a captain, someone who gives 100% for the badge and an amazing person. Thank you for everything Magda Eriksson. We will all miss you."

Eriksson, along with Chelsea team-mate and partner Pernille Harder, have been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

'Eriksson has been at forefront of Chelsea's dominance' - analysis

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport reporter

Eriksson's impact at Chelsea cannot be understated.

Aside from the long list of trophies she has won during her six seasons at the club, it is her role in growing a winning culture at Chelsea which will have a lasting effect.

As captain, she has worked closely alongside manager Emma Hayes to drive a squad which is hungry for success.

The relentlessness in which they have picked up silverware and dominated English football has been astonishing - and Eriksson has been at the forefront of that.

Injuries and slightly reduced playing time has hampered the last two seasons but Eriksson has stepped up this year, playing a key role in Chelsea's search for an FA Cup-WSL double after injuries to centre-back pairing Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan.

Her next chapter is likely to be at Bayern Munich and she may not be the only Chelsea player to depart with star forward Pernille Harder also linked with a move to Germany.

Both will be a loss to Chelsea but Hayes has already been planning for the future, with players emerging this season as capable replacements.