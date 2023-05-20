Chelsea's 4-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday moved them two points clear at the top of the WSL table and meant fourth-placed Manchester City dropped out of the title race

Sunday 28 May. The date that Women's Super League fans have had circled in their calendars for months has nearly arrived. Two massive derbies that will have a huge say in the race for the title.

Chelsea are in the driving seat, but Manchester United are hot on their heels and Arsenal are lurking - could they pull off a late charge for the trophy?

Despite finding themselves out of the running for the league, Manchester City could have a say in where the title ends up, and the third-place Champions League spot is up for grabs.

Here's a look at the key fixtures in the WSL title race this weekend...

Chelsea v Arsenal

It's in Chelsea's hands as to whether they secure the WSL title - win their two remaining games and the trophy will be theirs once again.

However, Arsenal will move two points behind the Blues by beating them on Sunday.

Chelsea are pushing for a fourth successive WSL title, which makes them a target for opponents, according to Blues midfielder Erin Cuthbert.

"Everybody wants to see us fail, but I think the greatest thing about this team is that we bounce back up and show ourselves in big moments," she said.

Chelsea will indeed want to "bounce back" from their last game against Arsenal - a 3-1 defeat in the Continental Cup final, but Blues manager Emma Hayes says it will be difficult against "one of the top teams in Europe".

"Arsenal have shown their spirit, their qualities even with their injuries. They are a top team," Hayes added.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says beating a "very strong Chelsea side" will require a perfect performance from his team.

"We know we need to be at our very best and give maybe our best performance of the season in order to get the result we want," Eidevall said.

If Chelsea triumph on Sunday, a draw or defeat for Manchester United later on Sunday would hand the Blues the WSL title, but Hayes says she won't be tuning into the Manchester derby.

"Of course, someone will tell me, but I'm pretty certain I won't be sitting down and watching it at home. It's the nicer, light evenings, I definitely won't be," she said.

And Hayes isn't worried that winning the league on Sunday could be an anti-climactic ending to the season.

"We won a league in Covid once when it was given to us over the telephone so nothing's going to get more anti-climactic than that," Hayes added.

Man Utd v Man City

By the time the Manchester derby kicks off on Sunday, the London derby will be done and dusted, but the stakes could be even higher for both United and City.

If Chelsea lose to Arsenal, it will put the power back in United's hands and a win over City would take them to the top of the table heading into their final game against Liverpool.

United may be hoping for a Chelsea defeat, but Gareth Taylor's side will be wanting the opposite. An Arsenal loss would give City the chance to go level on points with them and take the battle for third place and Champions League football to the final day of the season.

United boss Marc Skinner says Sunday's derby is a "heavyweight contest" that his side must stay in control of.

"One big punch, the other one can be knocked out so we need to try to land those punches," he said.

"The reality is when you're in control of something you have to stay in control. If we beat Manchester City, then we are still in contention for the league."

While beating United is a priority for City's Champions League hopes, Gareth Taylor says stopping United's title charge is an "extra incentive" for Sunday's game at Leigh Sports Village.

"At the end of the day, we know we need to win the three points. That's what we're doing, we're going for it regardless of what happens earlier in the day," the City boss said.

City winger Lauren Hemp adds that derby days are the games "you want to be involved in".

"Every year when the schedule comes around and you look at the teams you're playing you always look to see when the Manchester derby and the big games are," Hemp said.

"Naturally you always want to beat United. The game is only getting bigger and bigger each year."