From the section Barrow

David Worrall began his career at Bury

League Two side Barrow have signed Port Vale midfielder David Worrall on a free transfer.

Worrall spent six years in the Potteries and has penned a two-year deal at the SO Legal Stadium.

The 32-year-old has made nearly 500 appearances in the English Football League , almost half of them for Vale.

He began his career at Bury and has also played for Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic, Southend United and Millwall.

Worrall came through Bury's youth system and was picked up by Premier League side West Bromwich Albion in 2007, spending three years at The Hawthorns without making a first-team appearance.