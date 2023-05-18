Barnsley have announced that they will launch their own professional women's team next season

Barnsley are set to launch their first professional women's team.

The Tykes have announced that the Barnsley Ladies team, part of the club's community scheme, will be rebranded as Barnsley FC next season.

The team was recently crowned champions of the North East Regional League's south division.

Becoming part of the club will allow the team to play at Oakwell and give players access to the club's sport science, training and physio teams.

Barnsley director Julie-Anne Quay said: "When we reconstituted the board just over a year ago, creating a women's football programme was one of the most important agenda items for the next 12 months - and with one year now under our belt we are excited to announce it.

"We want to be a leading club in the promotion of women's football. We believe that football is for everyone, and we are committed to providing opportunities for girls and women to play the game at all levels and play a central role at the club both on and off the pitch."

The team will compete in the North East Regional League's Premier Division - the fifth tier of women's football - next season.

"We are proud to be bringing a women's team into Barnsley," said the club's chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We have discussed this internally for more than 13 months and it is the right time for a historic club such as Barnsley to have a women's team.

"We will provide the team with the resources it needs to grow, and we are conﬁdent this investment will not only help the team but women's football in the borough."