Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid (5-1 agg): Champions League glory in sight for Pep Guardiola's side

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments150

Manchester City are into the Champions League final for the second time

Pep Guardiola is football's great perfectionist but even he would struggle to find fault with the night of sheer mastery produced by Manchester City to obliterate holders Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final.

Guardiola did, of course, spot the odd flaw as he twice fell dramatically to his knees on the turf in his technical area in the second half, head clutched in hands when City conceded possession cheaply.

If you wanted to find fault within City's spectacular 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid, that might just have been the extent it. This was very, very special.

If anyone had any doubts about the greatness of the side Guardiola has assembled, they might have been erased by an other-worldly display, especially in a first half during which Real were pretty much reduced to the level of a lower league side clinging on in a cup tie.

And that greatness can be officially conferred on both team and manager if they successfully emulate the perfect Treble won by Manchester United in 1999 - winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

City will be overwhelming favourites to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June. They face United in the FA Cup final at Wembley a week earlier and a fifth Premier League in six years will be sealed with victory at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Indeed, it would now be more of a surprise if they failed to win the Treble than if they did, although United's desire to keep a piece of history for themselves will provide fuel and adrenalin for Erik ten Hag's team at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola is aiming to win the Champions League for the first time since 2011 with Barcelona

This, in many ways, was a defining night and performance for a City side who have found various ways to exit the Champions League under Guardiola, the tournament increasingly being regarded, fairly or otherwise, as the prism through which the Catalan's time in charge will be viewed.

There was a brutal beauty about the manner in which Real were simply dismantled, greats such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema seemingly in a daze in the moments after City took a two-goal lead, the famously unflappable coach Carlo Ancelotti looking defeated and at a loss as he was locked in conversation with Vinicius Junior on the touchline.

Guardiola admitted the pain of the semi-final loss to Real at this stage last season provided inspiration for this win, City almost in the final before conceding two stoppage time goals at the Bernabeu before eventually going out.

And, of course, there was the Champions League final loss to Chelsea in 2021, when Guardiola's surprise team selection was regarded as large contributory factor to events unfolding in Porto.

No such problems here.

City played without any shred of doubt and with the conviction of a team on a march towards destiny, Guardiola saying: "I had a feeling in these last days we had the right mix of calm and tension. You could smell the team was ready to perform at this level."

Real's reputation as the great escapologists of the Champions League, a streetwise and hugely talented team who have perfected fashioning victory from the jaws of defeat, can inflict suspicion and nerves on opponents but they did not even have the chance to do it here.

Those first 45 minutes must be as good as anything seen in this Etihad Stadium.

It passed by in a flash and in a frenzy of pace, pressing intensity, menace and sheer quality that yielded two goals from Bernardo Silva and could have brought more, Real keeper Thibaut Courtois twice saving miraculously from Erling Haaland headers.

Real had more of the ball and restored a measure of calm for periods in the second half but further goals, Manuel Akanji's header deflecting in off Eder Militao and substitute Julian Alvarez tucking away Phil Foden's pass, delivered a scoreline that reflected City's superiority.

City will be guarded against complacency against Inter in Istanbul but they will be overwhelming favourites. If their performance in Turkey rises anywhere near these heights there will only be one winner.

The Champions League has been the Holy Grail for Manchester City, the perceived affirmation of their status as a European football superpower deserving of a place at the highest table.

It was why Guardiola was brought to City. He was the management end game after his allies Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, both formerly of Barcelona, preceded him at the club. It was almost as if they were getting the Etihad house ready for Guardiola to move in.

It is why the final in Istanbul will mean so much to City and Guardiola - and all logic suggests they will never have a better chance to finally lift the great silver trophy given their current form, which has brought a 23-match unbeaten run and the prospect of the greatest season in the club's history.

In effect, Guardiola and his players stand three matches from immortality, joining Manchester United as the only English clubs to achieve this particular Treble.

On a magical night of football at an overjoyed Etihad Stadium, it is hard to see anyone stopping them.

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Comment posted by You, at 23:58 17 May

    Real Madrid came to the Etihad 4 nothing!

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 00:22

      abracadabra replied:
      You said that earlier. Loved it.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 00:04

    Thank you very much Man City, We are proud of you, the best team in the world right now.

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 00:38

      BBC replied:
      Best team in history?

  • Comment posted by woke labour - always offended, at 23:54 17 May

    No premier league club has been this good

    • Reply posted by whammerhead68, at 23:58 17 May

      whammerhead68 replied:
      Yes they have. Look at the other side of the city. And I'm a Hammers supporter.

  • Comment posted by Rozay, at 23:54 17 May

    Now go on and win the Champions League.

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 00:00

      BBC replied:
      Do it for the Premier League 💥

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:30

    First time I have seen Real Madrid completely lost in a game. Courtois stopped them from being seriously humiliated.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 00:18

    That was total football if ever I saw it, City made Real, the defending champions, look full on ordinary what a fantastic display 👏

  • Comment posted by spirit-of-the-age, today at 00:27

    As a Liverpool fan it was great to see City demolish Real Madrid and there is no doubting City deserve to win thier 1st European / Champs League Cup. Pep is an immense manager (just as Klopp is)

    • Reply posted by Cold1, today at 00:29

      Cold1 replied:
      Obviously NOT a Liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by Flangepocket, today at 00:31

    Gunners fan here. We are 2nd best in the Premiership and I hope City do the treble. Finishing 2nd to them is a great achievement, but can you please give us more of a head start next season?

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 00:34

      Dad replied:
      The team is starting to age in mid field... would be good if silva stays defence still can leak an important goal but that happens with one defender....
      Improve and maybe next year or the year after

  • Comment posted by soccerdownunder, today at 00:25

    Have to say, it's a pleasure watching such great games of soccer from down here... no matter who you support, you have to take a bow to man city. Style personified.

    • Reply posted by Andy from Adelaide, today at 00:50

      Andy from Adelaide replied:
      It is a pleasure but it aint called soccer. By the way have you been watching Brighton recently.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 00:19

    Bernardo Silva the master stoke by Pep.

    After 1st leg all the pundits were saying Pep has to bring in Mahrez for Silva in the 2nd leg.

    Well we know who the genius is.

    • Reply posted by Half Full, today at 00:27

      Half Full replied:
      Innit. Over thought his way to another over thought victory. Maybe he should think less.

  • Comment posted by one year wonders, at 23:57 17 May

    Real were beaten before they started. Absolutely no guts. Seen better from Everton.

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 00:11

    Congratulations Manchester City. 🩵🤍

    A privilege to watch that display.

    A privilege to have Pep managing in these green and pleasant lands.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 00:21

    City made them look unREAL,full credit to City 👍

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 00:15

    For all city fans it was redemption for last year , I expect if we win the treble manager of the year will be de zerbi or Gary o neil with casemeiro & martinez in team of the season

  • Comment posted by Andrew, at 23:59 17 May

    The best football team I've seen in 56 years. They make it look so simple.

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 00:02

      BBC replied:
      I agree but would like to see them play Barcelona 2011.

  • Comment posted by mike216, today at 00:25

    A long overdue drubbing for the most arrogant club in world football.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 00:23

    As a madrid fan (loser), pep deserves the treble.
    All of a sudden as an outsider, liverpool are as relevant as everton : same place, no cups.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 00:51

      paul replied:
      No Cups?! What are you smoking

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 00:00

    I wouldn't completely rule inter out as they will most likely be organised and make it difficult for city to play, but based on this performance if city turn up they should be convincing winners

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 00:02

      BBC replied:
      Inter struggled against Spurs.

      Would be brave to bet against City.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 00:03

    Not sure where Pep has been great tonight.
    But Manchester City did everyone a favour.

    Ha ha Madrid.

    Fully deserved defeat.

  • Comment posted by Lemo, today at 00:28

    City are paling just at the right time. No more bottling it, they are riding a wave here. Well done, I usually am not that into them but they've earned it this time around 👍🏻

