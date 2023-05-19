Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

SWPL: Celtic v Hearts, Rangers v Glasgow City Venue: Celtic Park, Ibrox Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 May Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Watch Rangers v Glasgow City on BBC Alba and both games on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

A day short of 18 years since "Helicopter Sunday", the Scottish Women's Premier League trophy could be poised for its own drama as a captivating season draws to a thrilling end.

In the most exciting climax to a campaign in SWPL history, three teams - Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic - are in real contention for the title as well as the two Champions League spots.

Second-placed Rangers host leaders City and could win the game yet, because of goal difference, still not clinch the league title.

Rangers manager Malky Thomson says the "unique situation" has led him to seek advice from his friend Alex McLeish, Ibrox boss back on that day in 2005 when his team yanked the title from stumbling Celtic, about how to deal with the edge-of-the-seat finale.

"Big Alex told me to keep a level head and deal with things in isolation, but we also need to have an eye or an ear on how many goals we need," says Thomson.

As if that isn't enough drama, there is also "winner ensures safety" battle at the bottom; this is a super Sunday with everything up for grabs.

Strap yourselves in for a bumper day - and the good news is, the BBC has it totally covered.

The stages are set

Increased investment in the women's game is why this scenario is even possible. Just two years ago City were strolling, celebrating their 14th consecutive top-flight title. Then came the money from Glasgow's big two.

For the first time this season, Ibrox hosts a league game for Rangers women. Celtic Park will welcome Fran Alonso's side for the second time this month, with hopes that Sunday's game against Heart of Midlothian will attract an even bigger crowd than the record 9,553 in attendance at the recent Glasgow City match.

If it's half as entertaining as that, they'll get their money's worth.

It was a victory that narrowed the gap on the table toppers to two points. Fewer than eight weeks ago, that lead was eight.

So, a tantalising final day awaits - but who needs what to happen to walk off with the trophy?

The maths behind the drama

This section may be referred back to a few times late on Sunday afternoon when minds are scrambled with mathematical permutations...

The key point is that Glasgow City remain in pole position to snatch back the title. Their task is the simplest; win, and it's theirs.

Easier written than done, though, especially in an arena in which they will no doubt again be outnumbered for support.

Leanne Ross will therefore expect her big-name players to perform. That is likely to include Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson, who is surely going to be busy given Rangers are the top scorers in the division. More on that, shortly.

Lauren Davidson, 21, has 27 goals this season - comfortably the most in the league. Adding to that tally would settle some early nerves.

Rangers' Kirsty Howat is second in the scoring charts. Her hat-trick against Hearts last weekend helped her side leapfrog Celtic into second place on goal difference.

Celtic Park will again play host to the SWPL as the title is decided

Her potency since the turn of the year - netting 14 goals - has gone hand in hand with her side's consistency. Malky Thomson's team have dropped just two points in 15 games.

That form has propelled the reigning champions into this position. Rangers don't have things in their own hands, but it's a position of reasonable strength.

If they beat Glasgow City at Ibrox, they'll hop onto 81 points. If Celtic also beat Hearts, they'll remain level with Rangers on points. And this is where it gets a bit messy.

Rangers have a goal difference of 103, while their rivals have 102. So, if the pair both win by the same margin, Rangers will secure back-to-back titles.

But, if Celtic better Rangers' win by one goal, and the pair are level on points and goals, it then goes to the head-to-head, which is rather unhelpfully, a win apiece and two draws. Next, it's to the head-to-head goal difference. Are you still with me?

Celtic come out on top there, with their league victory against Rangers a comprehensive 3-0 win while in the recent reverse, Howat scored the only goal of the game for the defending champions.

Thomson has a grasp of the maths, and is prepared to adapt if head-to-head goal difference is a problem.

"We may have to change if we need goals - we may have to do something tactically in the moment. Or we might be in a controlling situation where we are happy with what we have got," he said.

"It definitely adds a different flavour to it. It's exciting, exhilarating."

If both Rangers and Celtic win, City will finish third and again end the season trophyless and with no Champions League football to soften the blow.

If there is a third draw of the season between City and Rangers - and that has to be a decent possibility given how well-matched the teams are - if Celtic win, Alonso's side race up the outside into top spot and secure their first SWPL title.

What a prospect.

Survival shoot-out

It's not just all about the top of the table on Sunday though, as Gussie Park hosts an equally intriguing battle at the bottom end.

Hamilton Academical occupy 11th spot in the division - the relegation play-off place. Dundee United are two points ahead in 10th. The two meet in the City of Discovery.

Accies pulled off a big win against Aberdeen last Sunday, but United matched it with a comfortable victory against already relegated Glasgow Women.

In their maiden SWPL season, Graeme Hart's United control their own destiny. Avoid defeat and the dreaded play-off is at arm's length.

All in all, an engrossing Sunday in store. If you had plans, cancel them. This historic day in Scottish women's football is not to be missed.