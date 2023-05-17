Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aggie Beever-Jones was in tears as she left the pitch in the 4-1 defeat by Arsenal

On-loan Everton striker Aggie Beever-Jones has apologised for her challenge which led to a red card and a potentially serious injury to Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti.

Beever-Jones, 19, was sent off for her late challenge on Walti early in the second half of Wednesday's 4-1 defeat.

She was in tears as she left the pitch, before Walti was stretchered off after receiving treatment.

Beever-Jones said she was "absolutely devastated" by the situation.

"I struggle to put into words how upset I am at injuring another player. Most importantly, I meant no harm whatsoever to Lia Walti," she added.

"I'm just not the type of person that would intentionally hurt another player. I lost control of the ball and was over eager to try and win it back. My lunge resulted in a bad but unintentionally reckless challenge."

Lia Walti was taken off in the 54th minute with strapping on her leg

It was Beever-Jones' first red card of her career and it cuts short her loan spell at Everton as she returns to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Walti's injury is the latest in a long list of concerns for Arsenal, who have had four players ruled out with anterior cruciate ligament injuries this season.

It puts the Switzerland international's World Cup in doubt with the tournament kicking off on 20 July in Australia and New Zealand.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall told Sky Sports: "We can all see it's a reckless challenge and it hits our player really badly. Of course we're really sorry for losing Lia probably for some time.

"I'm also thinking about her as she has the World Cup to play this summer so there's a lot of emotions and thoughts."