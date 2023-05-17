Last updated on .From the section Irish

Natasha Bamford was part of the Ballymena United side which earned their first points of the season

Ballymena United Women defeated Derry City Women 3-2 at the Brandywell Stadium to secure their first win of the Women's Premiership season.

Derry took the lead with a 25th-minute Cate Toland penalty but Kylie Doherty equalised seven minutes later.

Zoe McDowell made it 2-1 to Ballymena on 52, Abby Alexander levelling on 58.

Ellen McClure netted what proved to be the winner on 71 minutes, before Megan Henry was sent-off for an off-the-ball incident in the closing stages.

Both sides had lost their opening four fixtures prior to their meeting on Wednesday night.

Ballymena move up to seventh place in the table prior to Friday's programme of four fixtures, with Derry rooted to the bottom, with 36 goals conceded from their first five outings.

Friday's games see unbeaten league leaders Cliftonville Ladies host Sion Swifts and second-placed Glentoran, also unbeaten, entertain Lisburn Ladies.

Linfield are at home to Mid Ulster and Crusaders host Larne in the other two encounters.