Ivan Toney banned: Brentford striker given eight-month ban over betting

Breaking news

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months after he accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

Toney has also been charged £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

His suspension starts immediately, but the 27-year-old can return to training with Brentford four months before it ends on 17 September.

He will not be allowed to play again until 17 January, 2024.

