From the section Brentford

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months after he accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

Toney has also been charged £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

His suspension starts immediately, but the 27-year-old can return to training with Brentford four months before it ends on 17 September.

He will not be allowed to play again until 17 January, 2024.

More to follow.