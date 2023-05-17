Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Michael Mancienne came through Chelsea's youth academy and six appearances for the Blues

Burton Albion defender Michael Mancienne has retired from playing.

The 35-year-old's contract at the League One club expires this summer.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Radcliffe, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, William Kokolo, Louis Moult, Chris McCann, Sam Winnall, Ben Garratt, Jonny Smith and Callum Hawkins are leaving.

Mustapha Carayol, Tom Hewlett, Craig MacGillivray, Jakub Niemczyk, Tom Hamer, Deji Oshilaja, Conor Shaughnessy and Terry Taylor are in contract talks.

Mancienne joined Burton as a free agent in February 2021 and made 43 appearances for the Brewers.

His career started at Chelsea and has included spells at QPR, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

He also played in Germany for Hamburg and in the USA for New England Revolution.

Mancienne played for England Under-21s and in 2008 received a surprise call-up to the senior squad, although he never appeared in a match for the senior team and later played at international level for Seychelles.