Bradley Dack is kissed by David Raya on the night he helped Blackburn back into the Championship

Bradley Dack will leave Championship club Blackburn at the end of June.

The 29-year-old forward has spent six seasons at Ewood Park but will not be extending his stay with Rovers beyond the end of his current contract.

Dack helped Rovers to promotion from League One in 2017-18 and became a key figure at the Lancashire club, despite two cruciate ligament injuries.

Those knee injuries restricted the ex-Gillingham player to 167 appearances, in which he scored 57 goals.

His final outing for Blackburn was in the dramatic 4-3 win at Millwall on the final day of season, which denied the London club a play-off place and ultimately failed to secure one for Rovers themselves because of results elsewhere.

Dack bowed out with a message external-link to the club, the fans and manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, saying: "Thank you to Jon for helping me to improve tactically and for improving my fitness.

"Obviously I feel like I could have played a bit more and helped the team a bit more, but it wasn't meant to be and it was a sad way to go out at Millwall."

He picked out the 1-0 win at Doncaster which secured promotion back to the second tier as the highlight of his time with Blackburn.

He added: "That League One season, to bounce back at the first time of asking, with that group of players - Charlie (Mulgrew), DG (Danny Graham), Richie (Smallwood), Corry (Evans), Benno (Elliott Bennett), Del (Derrick Williams) - just so many good guys and a great group of staff.

"Honestly, what a season. What an incredible night. Seeing Charlie score the winner there was absolutely incredible. And to have 4,000 fans there, it's probably the best night of my career, so I want to thank you for that."