Ashley Barnes ended his nine-year stay at Burnley by helping them to promotion for a third time

Championship club Norwich City have signed Burnley forward Ashley Barnes on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old will join the Canaries on 1 July when the summer transfer window opens.

Barnes, who scored 54 goals in 293 appearances for Burnley, has signed a two-year deal at Carrow Road after ending a nine-year stay at the Clarets.

Barnes, who also had a lengthy spell at Brighton, helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League this season.

"I am delighted, over the moon that it's finally done. I think the ambition to get back into the Premier League was the main thing," he said.

"The conversations I had (with sporting director Stuart Webber and manager David Wagner) were brilliant, they showed me how they wanted me to play and how they want me to fit in to the group and I'm happy to totally push us forward and try to get us promoted next season."

Barnes was a fringe player for the Clarets as they topped 100 points and bounced straight back into the top flight in manager Vincent Kompany's first season, but he still played a role, scoring twice in the 3-0 derby win over Blackburn as well as important goals in wins away to promotion rivals Luton and Middlesbrough.

Promotion this season was the third time Barnes has helped the Clarets out of the Championship, and he also helped Brighton win promotion from League One in 2011.