Caroline Weir was named as the Scottish Football Writers Association's International Women's player of the Year

Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir says arguments that women's matches should not be played at Hampden "irritate" her.

The national side now play at Hampden, and the Scottish Cup semi-finals and final also take place there.

Each semi-final only attracted around 1,500 fans each, while Scotland's World Cup play-off had 10,708 spectators.

"I find that argument so frustrating," Weir said of people suggesting smaller venues would be more suitable.

"Businesses do not make money without investing. It take times and investment to turn a profit and grow a business and football is no different.

"We are not at a stage where we are selling out games but it takes time. We are still playing catch-up. But that argument irritates me. People forget that women's football was actually banned for a long time."

Weir, who was speaking after being named as SFWA Women's International Player of the Year, says Scotland is progressing in terms of crowds and investment but has work to do to catch other nations.

Arsenal sold out the Emirates for their Women's Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, setting the record for a women's club match in England.

Celtic's SWPL match with Glasgow City at Celtic Park on 11 May set a new Scottish record of 9,953, while the league title will be won at either Ibrox or Parkhead this weekend.

"I think we all know that Scotland is catching up," Weir added. "But teams are starting to invest and you are now seeing the competitiveness of that.

"It will take time. You need to have the proper investment and not just in players, also in staffing numbers and all the different components but I think Scotland can definitely get there."