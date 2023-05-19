The race for third in the Scottish Premiership could be decided this weekend, while the tension in the four-way fight to avoid the drop will only intensify.

Celtic and Rangers firmly take a back seat with the title done, but most of the division still have something to fight for. Here's a flavour of what you can look forward to.

Game of the weekend - Hearts v Aberdeen

St Johnstone's trip to Rugby Park is a huge game, but given the significance of finishing third, it has to be the battle between two of Scotland's biggest clubs at Saturday lunchtime that headlines the weekend.

If Celtic win the Scottish Cup, third will once again guarantee European group-stage football and a bounty of at least £4m.

This is Hearts' chance to move two points behind Aberdeen and stay in with a chance of enjoying that cash for the second straight season.

But Barry Robson's Dons are very much in pole position having overhauled a 10-point deficit to Hearts since the former midfielder took charge in January and steered the side to seven straight wins.

However, defeat against Rangers and a fortunate draw at home to Hibs last time out has checked their momentum slightly.

Plus, Aberdeen's record at Tynecastle is terrible. The 5-0 humiliation in January when Jim Goodwin was at the helm was their eighth visit to Gorgie in a row without winning.

There is also a question mark about the fitness of their talisman Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who limped off last week.

Steven Naismith has yet to get Hearts firing consistently in his four games since replacing Robbie Neilson, having registered just one win, and this is their last throw of the dice in the race for third.

A draw doesn't really cut it for Hearts, they must win. If they do, it blows the race open again with two games left.

If Aberdeen end their Tynecastle woes they also kill Hearts' hopes, and will be confirmed as the third best side in the country unless Hibs beat Rangers on Sunday.

Player to watch - Steven Fletcher (Dundee United)

Steven Fletcher has eight Premiership goals and four assists

When Dundee United won three straight matches to move off the foot of the table, captain Fletcher led by example with his excellent link-up play and finishing.

He scored two and set up another two of their six goals in the wins against Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston.

But the former Scotland striker was not at his best - despite still being his team's biggest threat - during back-to-back losses to St Johnstone and Ross County, and now United are back at the foot of the table.

Goodwin's side desperately need their captain to step up again against Livingston on Saturday and turn their fortunes around once more.

It seems unfair to put so much pressure on a 36-year-old forward, and United need to get bodies around him, but his all-round game will be pivotal to their survival hopes.

Manager spotlight - Steven MacLean (St Johnstone)

St Johnstone's trip to face Kilmarnock is huge for MacLean, who inherited a tough hand from Callum Davidson when he departed last month after a run of two wins in 16.

A win would move St Johnstone on to 39 points, five clear of Killie with two games left, which would surely be enough to at least avoid automatic relegation, and probably the play-off too.

Lose, and they will drop below Derek McInnes' side and also Ross County as well if they win at Motherwell.

It won't be easy, given only Celtic, Rangers, and Livingston have managed wins at Rugby Park all season in the league, and Saints have the worst form of the bottom four in the last five games.

While MacLean has plenty of knowledge from his playing career to draw on, he is up against a much more experienced trio of McInnes, Malky Mackay, and Goodwin in the dugout in the battle for survival.

Can the former forward overcome that gap in seasoned knowledge to guide Saints to safety?