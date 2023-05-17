Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Dan Jones had made 30 appearances for Vale before his season was cut short in February

Versatile defender Dan Jones has signed a new deal that will keep him at Port Vale until the summer of 2025.

Jones, 28, joined from Salford on 2021 and helped Vale win promotion from League Two in his first season.

He has been a regular since, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Shrewsbury Town on 11 February.

Director of football David Flitcroft told the club website external-link Jones has "developed brilliantly as a player and person" and brings great versatility.

"Technically, tactically and physically he has developed and all his stats and data are on an upward trajectory," Flitcroft added. "He is one of the top performers physically at League One level and above.

"Following the freak injury he sustained at Shrewsbury, his absence was evident for the remainder of the season with our defensive XG conceded numbers impacted."