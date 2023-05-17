Last updated on .From the section Hull

Alfie Jones started his career with Southampton but never made a senior appearance for the Saints

Hull City defender Alfie Jones has signed a new three-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined the Tigers from Southampton in September 2020 and has made 94 league appearances.

"I'm delighted to get it done. It was an easy decision to make, I wanted to commit my future to the club," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It feels like a home here and for any player that is massive because it allows you to concentrate on your football."

He added: "I feel like I've given myself a good platform to build on for next season and the team have as well.

"I think you could see from the World Cup break onwards that we improved significantly. The atmosphere across the club grew as the season went on."