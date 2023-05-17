Luke Williams was appointed Magpies manager in June 2022

Boss Luke Williams says sharing their promotion back to the Football League with supporters has been "special" and he is confident Notts County can hold their own in League Two next season.

Notts amassed 107 points in finishing behind Wrexham in the National League.

But they had to negotiate an incredible play-off campaign to secure their spot in the fourth tier of English football.

Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham he thought Wrexham "would be a very comfortable League Two outfit".

"We went toe-to-toe with them so we have reason to be confident," he added.

"We look at the example of Stockport, who were a terrific team in the National League, and have made a brilliant campaign [in League Two this season]. That's given us confidence because we feel we've been an impressive team at the level.

"But nothing is ever as simple as that and we will have to work extremely hard and take nothing for granted and prepare for something that's going to be very, very challenging."

Notts' return to the Football League after a four-year absence led to joyous scenes at Wembley on Saturday - and the celebrations continued with Williams riding on a scooter after his players had been mixing with fans in Nottingham on Sunday night.

A warm Nottingham glow and support from Forest boss

Williams said it was "special" and the fact that the council say they are not in a financial position to fund a celebratory event to mark the promotion is not a problem.

"This is a club where the supporters want to be able to connect with the club after maybe a period of time where there was a disconnect," Williams said. "And I don't think there is a much better way to connect than to stand on a table and sing with the manager and the players.

"What is more special than walking round with the season-ticket holders and singing and drinking and celebrating with them? What could possibly be better?

"For us to be on the top of a bus or a balcony would be lovely but you can't sing the same when you're not holding on to each other. This was something I'll never ever forget.

"I cannot think of anything more rewarding than spending time and moments with the special people who come to the games and are the real fabric of the club. I cannot think of anything more rewarding than to share time and moments with them.

"To go into a really beautiful city with history and feel like you belong because people are so warm is an incredible feeling.

"I had an incredible voice note from [Nottingham Forest boss] Steve Cooper, which gave me goosebumps, Things like that make me feel even more bonded with this incredible city. It's a great place."