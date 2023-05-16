Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will miss the first three games of the club's 2023-24 campaign

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been given a three-match ground ban for misconduct during the team's defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Barton was shown a red card following the 2-1 loss on 18 April.

He admitted that he used abusive, insulting and improper words to a match official in the tunnel and officials' changing room after the game.

The 40-year-old will miss the first three games of Rovers' 2023-24 campaign and has also been fined £3,000.

BBC Radio Bristol understand that Bristol Rovers will be appealing the decision.

Barton was critical of the referees in the aftermath of the match, particularly after John Marquis had a goal ruled out for being offside.

"You rely on the officials to get major decisions right and unfortunately tonight the linesman's had a guess as they do at this level," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I was always worried when I seen the referee, every time I get him he does something barmy, that ref, not really putting that on his toes. His official, the linesman, has got one job to do. It's disappointing when they guess, sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't."