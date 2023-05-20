Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kirsty Howat, Jacinta Galabadaarachchi and Priscila Chinchilla are all targeting the SWPL title

SWPL: Celtic v Hearts, Rangers v Glasgow City Venue: Celtic Park & Ibrox Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 May Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Watch Rangers v Glasgow City on BBC Alba and both games on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

The final day of the SWPL beckons with three teams in contention for the title and only two Champions League spots available.

Glasgow City have it within their gift to prevail with a two-point advantage over Sunday's opponents Rangers, while Celtic are on the same points as the second-placed team.

Factor in goal difference and it's an even more fascinating contest. Rangers edged ahead of Celtic in terms of goal difference at the weekend but Celtic have the highest goals scored tally in the division.

Whether it's points or goals that ultimately decides the title, the BBC is on hand to show all the action and here's how the three teams are shaping up.

Glasgow City

City were very much on course to reclaim the title they lost last season until last week's trip to Celtic Park.

With a five-point advantage, City took a first-half lead through Lauren Davidson. However, three second-half goals brought Celtic back to within two points.

City were winners 14 seasons in a row until Rangers prevailed last season and, though away from home again this weekend, Leanne Ross' side are the best placed to win the title.

Key players: Lauren Davidson, Priscila Chinchilla

Form: Four wins and one defeat in past five games

Head-to-head: Two draws and one defeat against Rangers so far this season

Did you know? Wins for Celtic and Rangers this weekend would mean City finish outside the division's top two for the first time in 20 years

Rangers

The defending champions had looked out of the title race in recent weeks but, of the top three, Malky Thomson's side are in the best form with only two points dropped from 15.

The task of securing back-to-back titles was made more difficult by a season-ending injury for Scotland forward Jane Ross and a Champions League campaign.

The SWPL Cup is already in the trophy cabinet and victory at Ibrox on Sunday will be enough to take the league title, so long as Rangers at least match any margin of victory that Celtic post.

Key players: Kirsty Howat, Rachel McLauchlan

Form: Four wins and a draw in past five games

Head-to-head: Two draws and one win against City so far this season

Did you know? Rangers are the only side in contention to win all three of the major honours in the women's domestic game, with a Scottish Cup final date with Celtic coming up on 28 May

Celtic

Winning the SWPL title is the next target for Celtic under Fran Alonso, having won both of last season's domestic cups.

Last week's 3-1 win over Glasgow City reignited the title chase for themselves and Rangers and all three followed up with wins on Sunday.

The charismatic Alonso's side will be back at Celtic Park on Sunday for the visit of Hearts, who are smarting from a 6-0 defeat by Rangers.

Key players: Natasha Jane Flint, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi

Form: Four wins and one defeat in past five games

Head-to-head: Three wins over Hearts so far this season

Did you know? Celtic have never won the division but have finished as runners-up on three occasions, most recently in 2021