Mark Robins is a popular figure among Coventry fans

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has agreed a new four-year contract.

The 53-year-old's new deal was announced by the club hours before their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough.

He is in his second spell in charge and has guided City from League Two to being in contention for a return to the top flight after a 22-year absence.

"This was an easy decision to make and I thank the club for their continued support," he said.

"The journey that we have been on together has been amazing so far.

"I look forward to continuing that work in the next four years and the improvement on and off the pitch of this great football club."

Robins has transformed the Sky Blues' fortunes on the pitch despite several years of uncertainty off it.

Last month, City agreed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena for the next five years.

There was previously only an arrangement in place until the end of the season - a deal signed in December, just days after an eviction notice had been served by stadium owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group.

"Since taking control in January, and as an outsider, I have been extremely impressed with the leadership skills and authority with which Mark operates," owner Doug King told the club website.

"He also remains hugely ambitious both personally and for the continued resurgence of Coventry City Football Club, which is critical, and I believe that the club is now in a position to support those ambitions and take our club back to the top tier of English football.

"I am thrilled he has committed to us as we embark on this new era together."