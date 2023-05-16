Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecolgou, Garcia, Rangers, Kent, Fenerbahce, Aberdeen, McCrorie, Dundee, Davidson
Last updated on
Manager Ange Postecoglou is prepared from summer exits from Celtic but is also ready to recruit players who can push the club to "another level altogether". (Football Scotland)
AEK Athens attacker Levi Garcia, who has been linked with Celtic, is surprised by the transfer interest in him. (Sun)
Former Rangers captain Craig Moore is interested in returning to Ibrox as sporting director. (Record)
Fenerbahce are prepared to offer Rangers winger Ryan Kent £30,000 per week to join them this summer. (Sun)
Rangers manager Michael Beale could have up to five players signed up for next season before the end of the current campaign, including goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling and midfielder Kieran Dowell. (Record)
Meanwhile, Beale expects Tom Lawrence back from injury a couple of weeks into pre-season, with the Rangers midfielder having been out since August. (Record)
Bristol City are confident of signing Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen. (Bristol Live)
Defender and midfielder McCrorie, 25, is close to a £2m move to Bristol City. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Aberdeen have targeted Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes and Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Defender Mikey Devlin "was questioning a lot" before Hibernian signed him up, having had an injury-plagued end to his spell at Aberdeen. (Herald - subscription required)
Dundee United defender Ross Graham still has developing to do, as manager Jim Goodwin explains the youngster's recent absence. (Courier - subscription required)
Dundee are ready to announce former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as their new manager. (Sun)
Meanwhile, head of recruitment Gary Ogilvie has left Dundee. (Courier - subscription required)
Announcements on VAR rulings inside grounds could be approved by leagues by the end of the year. (Scotsman - subscription required)