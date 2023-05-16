Last updated on .From the section Football

The men's football final took place on the final day of the Southeast Asian Games

Two mass brawls broke out and four players were sent off in a chaotic men's football final at the Southeast Asian Games.

Indonesia beat Thailand 5-2 after extra time in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Fighting broke out between the teams' benches after Thailand scored a stoppage-time equaliser and again when Indonesia took a 3-2 lead in the first minute of extra time.

Thailand finished the game with eight players on the field.

The Football Association of Thailand said: "The association would like to express its disappointment and apologise for the chaotic incident that occurred off pitch.

"There will be a committee to investigate all those involved and there will be punishment. There will be no protection to those involved."

Indonesia head coach Indra Syafri said: "I regret that friends from both Thailand and our team [had a row]. But it's over. We already hugged and forgave each other. This is football."

Indonesia were leading 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Ramadhan Sananta when their players and coaching staff celebrated after mistaking the referee's whistle for a Thailand free-kick as the end of the game.

Anan Yodsangwal equalised following the free-kick and Thailand players celebrated by running over to the Indonesia bench, sparking the first brawl.

After Irfan Jauhar scored for Indonesia within seconds of the start of extra time, punches and kicks were landed in a second melee and security officers had to intervene.

Both teams had a player sent off and members of the coaching staff were also dismissed following the second incident.

Fajar Rahman and Beckman Putra goals confirmed Indonesia's first Southeast Asian Games gold medal since 1991 as Thailand had two more players dismissed for second yellow cards.