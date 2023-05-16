Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sol Bamba (R) seems unlikely to succeed Sabri Lamouchi as Cardiff manager at this stage

Cardiff have not decided on a successor to Sabri Lamouchi as manager but want to make a swift appointment.

The Bluebirds say discussions with potential candidates are under way.

Cardiff have distanced themselves from reports that Lamouchi's assistant Sol Bamba has been offered the job and insist their search is continuing.

"We have an interview process which is going on," chairman Mehmet Dalman told BBC Sport Wales. "No decision has been made on any manager at this stage."

Bamba has been linked heavily with the role, along with former Southampton and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

It is understood Cardiff have sounded out four or five possible candidates as they search for their fourth manager in nine months following the departures of Lamouchi,Mark Hudson and Steve Morison.

Lamouchi joined on a short-term deal in January and ensured the club avoided relegation to League One.

The 51-year-old had been open to staying on with Dalman saying he had been "optimistic" Lamouchi would remain, but his departure was announced on Monday.

Initial discussions with Dalman took place before meetings with the club's Malaysian owner Vincent Tan, who had the final say on a decision which ended Lamouchi's time in south Wales.

Bamba, 38, a former Cardiff player, returned to the club as an assistant to Lamouchi and was initially regarded in some quarters as the Frenchman's heir apparent.

Jones was with Cardiff as a youngster and was quickly installed as the bookmakers' favourite having been a lifelong Bluebirds fan.

However, neither Jones nor Bamba are thought to be among the front runners for the post at this stage.

The club is aware of the need for speed on the appointment, but the final say will be with Tan.