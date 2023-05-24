Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jordan White's goal rescued a point for Ross County

Ross County must win at Kilmarnock on the final day of the season to save themselves from at least a relegation play-off after being denied victory at the death by St Johnstone.

Stevie May's early goal was followed by his second-half penalty, but County replied with a Yan Dhanda spot kick of their own before Jordan White fired the equaliser and Jack Baldwin's stunning strike.

That would have relegated Dundee United, but Ryan McGowan's close-range finish five minutes into stoppage time means County can now finish in any one of the three bottom places on the final day.

Kilmarnock's win over United at Tannadice leaves them three points behind the Ayrshire side and needing a win to overtake the home side on goal difference, while United require an unlikely eight-goal swing to relegate the Dingwall side.

Former Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Ross Sinclair was handed his debut in an otherwise changed visiting side and he started nervously.

The 22-year-old flapped as he attempted to clear Andrew Considine's high sliced clearance under pressure from Simon Murray, but after it fell to White, the goalkeeper redeemed himself with a stop at point-blank range.

It was all County in the early stages, but they were minus Alex Iacovitti in central defence and looked vulnerable before Drey Wright set up May on the edge of the box and the striker fired low into the far corner past Ross Laidlaw.

Laidlaw turned a May drive on to a post at full stretch shortly after the break, but the striker made no mistake moments later from the penalty spot a foul on Adam Montgomery.

The St Johnstone left-back, though, levelled it up shortly after as a long throw bounced off his hand and Dhanda brought County back into the game.

Simon Murray had started ahead of Alex Samuel because of fitness fears over the latter's return from long-term injury, but the Welshman's introduction as a substitute gave the visiting defence all sorts of problems.

When Nohan Kenneh's miss-kick played White through on goal, the striker prodded in the equaliser.

Captain Baldwin then strode towards the edge of the penalty box and fired a rocket past Sinclair.

Just when it looked like that had put the final nail in United's relegation coffin, up stepped former Tannadice defender McGowan to knee home from close range when County failed to clear a late corner.

Man of the match - Stevie May (St Johnstone)

Stevie May took his total to 10 goals for the season and also had a shot turned on to the post for the visitors

Mixed emotions for both managers - analysis

County manager Malky Mackay will have mixed emotions.

On the one hand, he will be proud that his side fought back from two goals to go so close to victory. On the other, he will be disappointed to have lost a late equaliser that still leaves the possibility of automatic relegation an outside possibility.

However, it does not significantly change their task at Rugby Park next weekend. Either way, they were going to have to win at Rugby Park to avoid the possibility of relegation.

Their battling qualities will certainly give Mackay and their fans hope - and you imagine that Alex Samuel must start up front given his impact as a substitute.

For St Johnstone, they showed fighting qualities of their own that may improve caretaker Steven MacLean's chances of taking the job permanently should he want it.

He certainly seems to be getting the best out of May, who is a man reborn under his former strike partner.

However, a draw was perhaps no surprise given Saints have now only lost one of their last 12 games in Dingwall, drawing six of them and means the home team have now not won any of the four meetings between the sides this season.

What's next?

County visit Kilmarnock on Sunday (both 15:00 BST). Victory would move the visitors up to 10th, defeat opens up the slimmest possibility of being overhauled by United.

