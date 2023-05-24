Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

Ross County v St Johnstone

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 30Smith
  • 2Randall
  • 42Kenneh
  • 14Loturi
  • 16Harmon
  • 10Dhanda
  • 17Murray
  • 26WhiteBooked at 18mins

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 4Cancola
  • 11Sims
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Samuel

St Johnstone

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 20Sinclair
  • 2Brown
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 13McGowan
  • 14Wright
  • 18MacPherson
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 23Carey
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 5Mitchell
  • 9Kane
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 16Rudden
  • 26McLennan
  • 29Murphy
  • 30Wills
  • 34Phillips
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. James Brown tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 0, St. Johnstone 1. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drey Wright.

  3. Post update

    Nohan Kenneh (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (St. Johnstone).

  5. Booking

    Jordan White (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan McGowan.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  11. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Keith Watson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Graham Carey.

  13. Post update

    Simon Murray (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Connor Randall tries a through ball, but Jordan White is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Yan Dhanda (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Victor Loturi (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    4.38

  2. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.75

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.33

  4. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    5.50

  6. Squad number42Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    6.33

  8. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    5.50

  9. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    5.80

  10. Squad number17Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    5.00

  11. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.20

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameSinclair
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.33

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.67

  4. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    5.67

  5. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    6.50

  7. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number25Player nameCammy Ballantyne II
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

