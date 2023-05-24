Match ends, Dundee United 0, Kilmarnock 3.
Dundee United are staring at Scottish Premiership relegation after an abysmal defeat to fellow strugglers Kilmarnock, who took a huge step towards safety and can no longer finish bottom.
Kyle Vassell profited from dismal defending to bury a first-half double before Innes Cameron added a late third to consign United to a fourth straight defeat.
The Tannadice men were given a stay of execution by St Johnstone's last-gasp equaliser at second-bottom Ross County, but their fate looks sealed.
United are three points adrift of the Dingwall side and eight goals worse off with one game left, away to Motherwell on Sunday.
Kilmarnock, clinical and dominant in just their second away win of the league season, need only avoid defeat at home to County in their final fixture to ensure survival.
The Rugby Park side have the worst away record in the Premiership but were composed as United capitulated.
With his side teetering on the precipice, Tannadice manager Jim Goodwin had decided drastic action was required.
He benched error-prone goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, with Jack Newman handed the gloves for just his second start, while 36-year-old Steven Fletcher was patched up and rushed back from a muscle injury despite being 70% fit at best.
It reeked of desperation and the calculated gamble had little effect as United were again undone by defensive lapses that have been a hallmark of their calamitous season.
Kilmarnock had begun warming to their task before being presented with a gift. Loick Ayina decided to try to dribble his way out of defence, only to clatter into a challenge and cough up possession.
Rory McKenzie picked up the pieces and his effort was blocked but not cleared by United, with Vassell pouncing to hammer a shot into the far corner.
The striker might have had a specular second - his 40-yard volley was tipped over by a backtracking Newman - before settling for a more mundane finish.
Again, United were a defensive shambles. Ilmari Niskanen played a risky backpass to Ayina on the edge of the box and Christian Doidge nipped in.
The striker bore down on goal and was cleaned out by Newman, but nimbly prodded the ball to Vassell to double United's deficit on the stroke of half-time.
The hosts had offered precious little save for a Fletcher snap-shot that sailed over and a wayward Peter Pawlett overhead kick.
Goodwin made a double change at the break, with Niskanen and Ian Harkes replaced by Dylan Levitt and Glenn Middleton, yet the visitors continued to hold the upper hand.
United eventually fashioned a chance as Fletcher glanced a header wide, but Kilmarnock made sure of the win with a swift counter as McKenzie galloped from his own half and squared for Cameron to dispatch a first-time strike.
Substitute Rory MacLeod hit a post for United in the dying embers as boos rang out at Tannadice with the club's three-year stay in the top flight all but over.
Player of the match - Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock)
United heading down with a whimper as Killie sparkle - analysis
United seemed spooked by the enormity of the occasion and barely laid a glove on a Kilmarnock side who have proved far from infallible on the road.
As soon as the opening goal went in, the hosts wilted and never looked capable of mustering a response.
Having churned through three managers this season, their brief revival under Goodwin has turned into a plummet towards the drop.
Their only sliver of hope now is that they hammer in-form Motherwell at Fir Park - a tall order - and that Kilmarnock thrash County. It's an eight-goal swing akin to a minor miracle.
As poor as United were, Kilmarnock delivered a huge performance when it mattered most. Derek McInnes' men had already won at Tannadice this season - in the Scottish Cup in February - and repeated the feat in convincing style.
Despite missing Joe Wright in defence, the Ayrshire side were rock solid at the back and carried plenty of menace at the other end to put themselves within touching distance of survival.
What's next?
United complete their season at Motherwell on Sunday, needing a thumping win to have any chance of saving themselves, while Kilmarnock need a point at home to Ross County to avoid the relegation play-off (both 15:00 BST).
