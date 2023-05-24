Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0KilmarnockKilmarnock3

Dundee United 0-3 Kilmarnock: Jim Goodwin's side all but relegated

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyle Vassell lashed in his fourth goal of the season to give Kilmarnock the lead
Dundee United are staring at Scottish Premiership relegation after an abysmal defeat to fellow strugglers Kilmarnock, who took a huge step towards safety and can no longer finish bottom.

Kyle Vassell profited from dismal defending to bury a first-half double before Innes Cameron added a late third to consign United to a fourth straight defeat.

The Tannadice men were given a stay of execution by St Johnstone's last-gasp equaliser at second-bottom Ross County, but their fate looks sealed.

United are three points adrift of the Dingwall side and eight goals worse off with one game left, away to Motherwell on Sunday.

Kilmarnock, clinical and dominant in just their second away win of the league season, need only avoid defeat at home to County in their final fixture to ensure survival.

The Rugby Park side have the worst away record in the Premiership but were composed as United capitulated.

With his side teetering on the precipice, Tannadice manager Jim Goodwin had decided drastic action was required.

He benched error-prone goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, with Jack Newman handed the gloves for just his second start, while 36-year-old Steven Fletcher was patched up and rushed back from a muscle injury despite being 70% fit at best.

It reeked of desperation and the calculated gamble had little effect as United were again undone by defensive lapses that have been a hallmark of their calamitous season.

Kilmarnock had begun warming to their task before being presented with a gift. Loick Ayina decided to try to dribble his way out of defence, only to clatter into a challenge and cough up possession.

Rory McKenzie picked up the pieces and his effort was blocked but not cleared by United, with Vassell pouncing to hammer a shot into the far corner.

The striker might have had a specular second - his 40-yard volley was tipped over by a backtracking Newman - before settling for a more mundane finish.

Again, United were a defensive shambles. Ilmari Niskanen played a risky backpass to Ayina on the edge of the box and Christian Doidge nipped in.

The striker bore down on goal and was cleaned out by Newman, but nimbly prodded the ball to Vassell to double United's deficit on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts had offered precious little save for a Fletcher snap-shot that sailed over and a wayward Peter Pawlett overhead kick.

Goodwin made a double change at the break, with Niskanen and Ian Harkes replaced by Dylan Levitt and Glenn Middleton, yet the visitors continued to hold the upper hand.

United eventually fashioned a chance as Fletcher glanced a header wide, but Kilmarnock made sure of the win with a swift counter as McKenzie galloped from his own half and squared for Cameron to dispatch a first-time strike.

Substitute Rory MacLeod hit a post for United in the dying embers as boos rang out at Tannadice with the club's three-year stay in the top flight all but over.

Player of the match - Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock)

Two shots in the box, two goals for the striker who is rallying to Kilmarnock's survival cause
United heading down with a whimper as Killie sparkle - analysis

United seemed spooked by the enormity of the occasion and barely laid a glove on a Kilmarnock side who have proved far from infallible on the road.

As soon as the opening goal went in, the hosts wilted and never looked capable of mustering a response.

Having churned through three managers this season, their brief revival under Goodwin has turned into a plummet towards the drop.

Their only sliver of hope now is that they hammer in-form Motherwell at Fir Park - a tall order - and that Kilmarnock thrash County. It's an eight-goal swing akin to a minor miracle.

As poor as United were, Kilmarnock delivered a huge performance when it mattered most. Derek McInnes' men had already won at Tannadice this season - in the Scottish Cup in February - and repeated the feat in convincing style.

Despite missing Joe Wright in defence, the Ayrshire side were rock solid at the back and carried plenty of menace at the other end to put themselves within touching distance of survival.

What's next?

United complete their season at Motherwell on Sunday, needing a thumping win to have any chance of saving themselves, while Kilmarnock need a point at home to Ross County to avoid the relegation play-off (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Newman
  • 27Ayina
  • 4MulgrewBooked at 64mins
  • 6Graham
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forMiddletonat 45'minutes
  • 14SibbaldSubstituted forThomsonat 77'minutes
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forLevittat 45'minutes
  • 18McGrath
  • 3McMannSubstituted forFotheringhamat 65'minutes
  • 9Fletcher
  • 8PawlettSubstituted forMacleodat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 10Djoum
  • 12Edwards
  • 15Middleton
  • 19Levitt
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 39Thomson
  • 44Macleod

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forAlstonat 71'minutes
  • 17LyonsBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMcInroyat 87'minutes
  • 31PolworthSubstituted forSandersat 71'minutes
  • 24Chambers
  • 7McKenzie
  • 26DoidgeSubstituted forRobinsonat 86'minutes
  • 23VassellSubstituted forCameronat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 3Dorsett
  • 8Alston
  • 10Jones
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 16Robinson
  • 21McInroy
  • 27Cameron
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, Kilmarnock 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Kilmarnock 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Scott Robinson is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kerr McInroy replaces Brad Lyons.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Christian Doidge.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Miller Thomson (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Rory Macleod (Dundee United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kai Fotheringham with a cross.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 0, Kilmarnock 3. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rory McKenzie following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Rory Macleod (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ross Graham (Dundee United).

  14. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Brad Lyons.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.

  17. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Miller Thomson replaces Craig Sibbald.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Graham with a cross.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

VassellKyle Vassell

with an average of 9.03

Dundee United

  1. Squad number31Player nameNewman
    Average rating

    3.97

  2. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    3.60

  3. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    3.54

  4. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    3.43

  5. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    3.42

  6. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    3.39

  7. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    3.37

  8. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    3.28

  9. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    3.26

  10. Squad number25Player nameFotheringham
    Average rating

    3.26

  11. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    3.14

  12. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    3.09

  13. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    3.04

  14. Squad number39Player nameThomson
    Average rating

    2.72

  15. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    2.50

  16. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    1.23

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    9.03

  2. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    8.21

  3. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    8.18

  4. Squad number24Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    8.11

  5. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    8.06

  6. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    8.05

  7. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    7.94

  8. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    7.93

  9. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    7.91

  10. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    7.80

  11. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    7.73

  12. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.71

  13. Squad number14Player nameSanders
    Average rating

    7.63

  14. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    7.60

  15. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    7.45

  16. Squad number21Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    7.24

